Deceased Florida deputy named suspect in 1983 rape, slaying

Lora Ann Huizar disappeared in November 1983 while walking home from a gas station in a rural part of St. Lucie County. Her body was recovered nearby three days later.

Both the gas station and the site where the body was found were in the area patrolled by then-St. Lucie Sheriff's deputy James Howard Harrison, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said at a news conference Thursday. He said witnesses reported seeing a uniformed deputy who was later confirmed to be Harrison in the area around the time of Huizar's disappearance.