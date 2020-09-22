Fox News apologizes for using debunked coronavirus story

The mayor's office later said that data was kept private for fear that it could inadvertently lead to the names of people who test positive for COVID-19 being revealed, a violation of federal privacy laws.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases linked to bars and restaurants in Nashville — about 80 in August — was actually publicly revealed at the time, contrary to the WZTV story.

WZTV's news director, Bryan McGruder, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Monday. But the station told CNN that “we incorrectly asserted that Mayor Cooper's office withheld COVID-19 data from the public, which implied that there had been a coverup. We want to clarify that we do not believe there was any coverup, and we apologize for the error and oversight in our reporting.”

In his opening segment Thursday, Carlson called the station's initial report a “remarkable” story offering “conclusive proof” that political leaders were lying about the coronavirus.

“Hide all good news — that's the policy,” Carlson said, offering his opinion of political strategy. “Otherwise, the fear might subside and our power along with it.”

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade said the next morning that Cooper “has to resign yesterday.”

He suggested that many Democratic leaders, if Joe Biden wins the presidency, would “hand the keys back to every bar and restaurant on Nov. 4.”

On Monday, Kilmeade's co-host Steve Doocy, noted that the station Fox based its report upon had retracted the story. “We wanted to apologize for any confusion,” he said.