Debate over policing roils Kansas cradle of Brown v. Board

Proposals from Topeka's Human Relations Commission are similar to those circulating elsewhere. They include banning chokeholds, prohibiting officers from firing at fleeing suspects and creating independent citizen panels to investigate police misconduct allegations. The local Black Lives Matter chapter last month demanded than an inspector general oversee the police and a special state prosecutor investigate misconduct.

Topeka police used force 409 times, or during 3.9% of their arrests, in 2018 and 2019, according to a department report. In 104 cases reviewed by the city auditor from November to July, officers drew weapons in 24, fired guns twice — and, he concluded, followed police policies and state law every time.

Some Topeka residents and officials argue that advocates are framing their proposals around incidents and problems in larger cities, including Floyd's death, which sparked widespread protests against racial injustice and led to charges against four Minneapolis officers.

The local police union has argued that greater limits on officers' use of force and an outside oversight board are moves toward defunding the police that would keep officers from protecting themselves and others.

Retired Police Lt. Ron Gish, who formed Blue Shield to show support for law enforcement, said the group, which has a Facebook page claiming several thousand members, was successful in slowing down the push for changes so local officials can see the pitfalls of various proposals — and that Topeka doesn't fit a larger national narrative.

“I don't think they realize how dangerous what they're doing could be to law enforcement and to our community,” Gish, who is white, said of the activists.

The city already has made some moves, including the November hiring of the auditor, who reports to the city manager. Police Chief Bill Cochran, who is white, decried Floyd's death as "indefensible." Then, in July, the City Council banned no-knock warrants in raids.

Cochran also said his department will “solidify” a commitment it already had in which officers intervene with fellow officers to prevent mistakes and misconduct. It will participate in a Georgetown University initiative that seeks to change departments’ cultures.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla, the first Hispanic woman elected to the job, sees the special City Council committee as the vehicle for reviewing all proposals. De La Isla, who is running for Congress, said in an email that across the U.S., “We have two sides talking at each other, not with each other.” But in Topeka, she said, “We have brought all sides to the table.”

But City Council member Christina Valdivia-Alcala, who also is Hispanic, is working on a plan for an independent citizens’ review board and hopes to bring it to a vote this month. She said “voices of accountability and equality are being drowned out” by angry, pro-police emails.

Some advocates say concerns about the city's policing predate Floyd's death by years.

The most visible incident was the September 2017 fatal shooting of Dominique White, a 30-year-old Black man, by two white police officers as White tried to flee. Investigators said he had a gun in his pocket, and the local prosecutor ruled that the officers' use of force was justified. His family filed a federal lawsuit that is pending.

Ariane Davis, a Black mother of seven who organized a Statehouse rally after Floyd's death, acknowledges being frustrated because with what she sees in the community, "I always think time is of the essence."

LaRonna Lassiter Saunders, a Kansas City-area attorney representing two Topeka residents injured in use-of-force cases, said without change, the city's leaders will be "on the wrong side of history again.”

“Hopefully, they think, ‘right side of history,’” said Saunders, who is Black.

