Debate over Myanmar upends start to UN rights body session

“We recognize that we are dealing with an unusual set of circumstances that have not arisen before,” said Rita French, Britain’s international ambassador for human rights. “But we need to be guided by relevant practice of what has happened before.”

“The reason why two dialogues were mandated just a few months ago is because there is a human rights crisis in Myanmar,” she said.

Envoys agreed to maintain the council's schedule that includes the two debates on Myanmar. But the council president, Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji, acknowledged her office would continue to assess whether they would proceed, and said the plans could still change.

Pressure has been growing against Myanmar's military. In a rare move, the U.N. General Assembly on Friday condemned the takeover and called for an arms embargo against the country in a resolution that demanded the restoration of the country’s democratic transition.