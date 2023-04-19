Death toll in Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

The fire at the private Changfeng Hospital that broke out Tuesday afternoon forced dozens of people to evacuate and prompted some of those who were trapped to escape from windows using bedsheets tied together.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say they believe it originated from welding sparks from work being carried out in the hospital’s inpatient wing. Authorities have detained 12 people, including the hospital’s head and her deputy, along with the head of the construction crew.