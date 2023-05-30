Death toll from migrant boat sinking off Greek resort island of Mykonos rises to 9

Two men survived the shipwreck and swam to shore on Mykonos. They told rescuers that up to 17 people had been on the boat, which would leave six still missing. They said none of the passengers had been wearing lifejackets.

The plastic speedboat capsized and sank northeast of Mykonos on Friday, triggering an extensive rescue operation by air and sea. The bodies of two adult women and an adult man were recovered several hours later.