Death toll climbs to 6 in Turkey wildfires

Turkish media said hotel guests in parts of the Aegean town of Bodrum were told to evacuate and authorities called on private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months. A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.

Temperatures in Greece and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (more than 107 Fahrenheit) Monday in many cities and towns and ease only later next week.

Turkey has blamed some previous forest fires on arson or outlawed Kurdish militants.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was visiting the area Saturday, inspecting from a helicopter.

An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

