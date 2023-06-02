Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening

Fast action was vital if Washington hoped to meet next Monday’s deadline, when Treasury has said the U.S. will start running short of cash to pay its bills.

The deal suspends the nation's debt limit until 2025, after the next presidential election, and ensures that the government can continue borrowing to pay already incurred U.S. debts.

Overall, the 99-page bill restricts spending for the next two years and changes some policies, including imposing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose. Some environmental rules were modified to help streamline approvals for infrastructure projects.

The legislation also bolsters funds for defense and veterans, cuts back new money for Internal Revenue Service agents and rejects Biden's call to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and the wealthy to help cover the nation's deficits. It imposes automatic overall 1% cuts if Congress fails approve its annual spending bills.

The vote in the House was 314-117. In the Senate it was 63-36, including 46 Democrats and independents and 17 Republicans in favor, 31 Republicans along with four Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats opposed.

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller and AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

