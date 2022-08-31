Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread.

It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states.