BreakingNews
De La Cruz makes more Reds history with first cycle since 1989
X

De La Cruz gets first cycle for Reds since 1989

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati Reds player in 24 years to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat against the Atlanta Braves

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati Reds player in 24 years to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz doubled to open the second inning, had a two-run homer in the third, a run-scoring single to center in the fifth and tripled in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the night. The last hit increased the Reds' lead to 11-7.

The cycle is the franchise’s seventh overall — fifth since 1900 — and first since Eric Davis did it against San on June 2, 1989.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left...
2
Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's...
3
What the Titanic submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say...
4
Ireland's Leona Maguire keeps rolling with a 68, takes halfway lead at...
5
The latest on the Titan submersible tragedy and what's next in the...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top