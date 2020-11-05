DC to require COVID test for visitors from hot spot states

Under the new restrictions, private institutions such as hotels, universities, employers and houses of worship are permitted to demand proof of negative COVID-19 tests before allowing people to enter, but Bowser said the government won't be involved in such enforcement.

“Nobody is going to be asking you at the airport, or on bridges or roads or at the train station, to show your papers,” Bowser said.

Visitors from neighboring Maryland and Virginia are exempt, as well as those staying in D.C. less than 24 hours and those traveling on essential business.

Washington, Maryland and Virginia have all witnessed rising infection rates in recent weeks, with Maryland and Virginia experiencing the most dramatic spikes. The main infection metrics in Washington, D.C., have doubled in recent weeks, but are still around half of the local peak in May. The city reported 81 new infections Thursday, for an overall total of 17, 682, with 650 deaths.