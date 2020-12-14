DC police seeking church vandals after weekend clashes

Newsham said the church vandalism incidents were being investigated as hate crimes.

“Whenever anyone attacks our places of worship, I think it's unsettling for all of us,” he said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser called the incident “disgusting and vile” and blamed the violence on “people who came to our city intent on violence against others.”

The local Black Lives Matter affiliate has accused the MPD of allowing the Proud Boys to run rampant downtown.

Nee Nee Taylor, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, charged the MPD with “protecting white supremacists” and said dozens of local activists were arrested “just for being Black and trying to defend themselves.”

Newsham denied those charges, saying his officers were trying to keep the peace in a chaotic atmosphere with “mutual combatants” on the scene.

“We were just trying to stay between the groups,” he said. “It's unfortunate if somebody feels like somebody was being treated differently.”