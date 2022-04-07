DC mayor tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, Bowser said she took an at-home test Wednesday after developing “cold-like” symptoms. She later confirmed those positive results with a PCR test, which is more precise.

Bowser, 49, was elected Mayor in 2014 and will be running for a third term later this year. Her older sister Mercia died of COVID-19 complications in February 2021 at the age of 64.