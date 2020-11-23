DC boosts limits on restaurants, gatherings amid virus spike

The move had been widely expected. Bowser had repeatedly said the city didn't need to rollback as much as other jurisdictions because it had maintained a more conservative stance from the start. But she also acknowledged last week that changes were imminent. On Thursday, the Smithsonian unilaterally announced that it would close down all its facilities, including the National Zoo, starting Monday.

Bowser also continued to implore D.C. residents to skip the traditional mass family gathering for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. She encouraged families to limit their gatherings to the people who live in their home.

“We know that we’re making a lot of sacrifices for this holiday season.” Bowser said. “It is necessary.”

D.C. is also boosting its public testing program, expanding hours at testing sites and opening a new mass testing site in a parking garage at Nationals Park.

The city also intends to begin charging insurance companies for the tests, asking recipients to bring their insurance cards—although Bowser said those without insurance will still receive testing free of charge.