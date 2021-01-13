David Barclay, billionaire twin Telegraph owner, dies at 86

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a former reporter and columnist for the newspaper, tweeted: “Farewell with respect and admiration to Sir David Barclay who rescued a great newspaper, created many thousands of jobs across the U.K. and who believed passionately in the independence of this country and what it could achieve.”

The brothers, whose combined wealth was estimated at 7 billion pounds ($10 billion) in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List, lived in a castle on a private outcrop in the Channel Islands.

The Daily Telegraph said the brothers had “operated as one” throughout their business career, while steadfastly avoiding personal publicity and media scrutiny.

They had a rare foray into the headlines last year when a family legal dispute produced allegations that David’s sons had bugged the conservatory of the Ritz to eavesdrop on Frederick.

Frederick Barclay said he and his brother were “twins from the beginning until the end.”

“He was the right hand to my left and I was his left hand to his right,” he said in a statement. “We’ll meet again.”