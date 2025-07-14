Dave Roberts defends Jacob Misiorowski's All-Star selection as an 'easy answer'

“I think for me, kind of my North Star is the All-Star Game should be the game’s best players,” the Los Angeles Dodgers manager added before also addressing the other side of the argument by adding “It’s about the fans and what the fans want to see.”

Misiorowski has pitched in only five games, a record low for an All-Star, creating a debate between those who say the game is for the most deserving players and those who say the game is for the fans.

The 23-year-old created an instant stir when he threw a 100.5 mph fastball for his first pitch in the big leagues. Oh, and for good measure, he opened that debut on June 12 against St. Louis by throwing five no-hit innings before leaving with cramping in the Brewers' 6-0 win.

The 6-foot-7 rookie is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and has 33 strikeouts with only 12 hits allowed in 25 2/3 innings. It's an impressive debut, but some players still believe the right-hander hasn't been in the game long enough to merit All-Star consideration over more established players.

Philadelphia's Trea Turner was outspoken in his criticism of the decision to add Misiorowski to the team when Phillies' left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA, didn't make the team. The Phillies also lobbied for left-hander Ranger Suárez (7-3, 1.94).

“What a joke,” Turner told reporters.

Misiorowski said Monday he wasn't offended.

“They're not upset with me,” he said, adding he is as surprised as anyone to find himself in Atlanta for Tuesday night's game.

“The last five weeks have been insane,” Misiorowski said. “I thought the All-Star break would be a chance to sit down and reflect. Now we're here.”

Turner’s teammate, All-Star Kyle Schwarber, said Monday the attempt by Phillies players to speak up for Sánchez and Suárez “was not an attack at Misiorowski by any means. It’s an honor for him that he’s here and it should be an honor for him. It’s not his fault that he’s only pitched five games and he got named.”

Schwarber said Misiorowski could be an All-Star "every year that he pitches. It’s just more of the fact of our guys were having some really good years and some pretty good every day starts and numbers. You want them to feel like they’re gonna get represented the way that they should be.”

Schwarber added that he would likely talk to Misiorowski during All-Star week and would tell him “he's doing a great job at what he's doing and he's going to be a perennial All-Star for years to come.”

Roberts said he plans to bring Misiorowski into the game as early as the fifth inning. “And it’s going to be electric,” Roberts said. “So the fans, the media, you’re going to love it.”

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, 37, is on his 11th All-Star roster, this time as a legend pick by commissioner Rob Manfred. When asked about the conflicting opinions about Misiorowski, Kershaw said "I don't think it's conflicting. I think everybody wants the best players here."

San Francisco right-hander Robbie Ray, 33, said Misiorowski has “an electric arm. He's a special talent and I'm excited to watch him pitch.”

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, who is serving on Roberts' staff and has experience selecting an All-Star roster, said there's room for a player as inexperienced as Misiorowski to find a spot in Tuesday night's showcase.

“You know what? It's an exhibition game,” Snitker said. “He's another great talent. ... There are some guys that are very deserving. It is what it is.”

