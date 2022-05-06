Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop

The officer then pulled her out of her vehicle, took her phone and placed it on the roof of her car before leading her toward a grassy median while holding her arm behind her back. Wright said the officer grabbed her so forcefully he injured her wrist.

Wright told the officer her name and said "you guys killed my son. I'm going to videotape them,'' gesturing to police. The officer told Wright he would send her a ticket in the mail and both returned to their vehicles.

Brooklyn Center police union President Chuck Valleau praised the officer for what he called a “professional response and restraint during the incident.”

Along with the video, the Brooklyn Center police department released a statement that said the footage was released "in an effort to promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”

Potter shot Daunte Wright a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 's trial was underway in the killing of George Floyd and tensions were high in the area. Wright's death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center and revived painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd's death in May 2020.

Potter, who resigned following the shooting, was convicted in December of manslaughter and sentenced this year to two years in prison.