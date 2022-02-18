Daunte Wright's mother angered by Potter's smiling mug shot

Damik Bryant, Daunte Wright's brother, also called the mug shot “painful” and urged the judge to impose a “strong sentence.”

Defense attorney Paul Engh began his remarks by responding to the Wright family's anger.

“There’s no disrespect intended to the booking photograph," he said. "Ms. Potter indicates they asked her to smile, she smiled. It was not meant to be disrespectful, it was in response to the prison’s request.”

When Potter was given a chance later to address the court, she addressed the Wright family directly, saying she was “so sorry that I brought the death of your son." She also told Katie Wright that she felt she didn't believe she “had a right to” look at her during the trial.

“I understand a mother’s love, and I’m sorry I broke your heart," Potter said.

Potter is white. Wright, who was Black, was killed after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Judge Regina Chu later sentenced Potter to two years, well below prosecutors' request, saying that mitigating factors warranted it.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright