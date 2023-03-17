Daughter of 1 of 3 missing women in Mexico hasn't lost hope

Ramirez, who spoke to KRGV on Tuesday, said she's been in contact with Mexican authorities. She told the TV station that her mother and aunt, who grew up in Nuevo Leon, have made the trip several times to the market.

“They had fun going out there, meeting new people,” Ramirez told KRGV.

Ramirez told The Monitor in McAllen that she last spoke to her mother Feb. 25, the day after her mother and aunt crossed the border into Mexico.

Another case of Americans who went missing in Mexico received an avalanche of attention earlier this month when their March 3 abduction was caught on video after a drug cartel shootout in Matamoros. That case was resolved in a matter of days when the four were found in a wooden shack. Two were alive and two were dead.

The massive search for the four kidnapped Americans involved squads of Mexican soldiers and National Guard troops. But for most of the 112,000 Mexicans missing nationwide, the only ones looking for them are their desperate relatives.