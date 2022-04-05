Darwin notebooks missing for 20 years returned to Cambridge

University Director of Library Services Jessica Gardner said her feeling of relief at the books’ reappearance was “profound and almost impossible to adequately express.”

“The notebooks can now retake their rightful place alongside the rest of the Darwin Archive at Cambridge, at the heart of the nation’s cultural and scientific heritage, alongside the archives of Sir Isaac Newton and Professor Stephen Hawking,” she said.

The notebooks are set to go on public display from July as part of a Darwin exhibition at the library.

Cambridgeshire Police said its investigation was continuing, “and we are following up some lines of inquiry."

“We also renew our appeal for anyone with information about the case to contact us,” the force said.