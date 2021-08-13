Darvish (back) exits early, Diamondbacks beat Padres 12-3

San Diego jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first after three of the first four batters reached base. Tommy Pham opened the game with a double and scored on Adam Frazier's triple. Jake Cronenworth followed with a one-out single to score Frazier.

But the Diamondbacks took command with five runs in the third and three in the fourth. Pavin Smith had a two-run double in the third and a two-run single in the fourth. David Peralta added a two-run homer.

Carson Kelly and Josh Rojas both had four hits, which set a career high for Kelly and tied one for Rojas. Arizona finished with 15 hits.

Caleb Smith (4-8) gave up one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings. He relieved Matt Peacock, who started for the Diamondbacks after Taylor Widener was a late scratch. The Diamondbacks said Widener was experiencing “cold-like symptoms” and didn't come to Chase Field as a precaution.

Peacock gave up two runs over 1 1/3 innings.

Caleb Smith had struggled with his command in recent starts — walking 11 batters and giving up 10 runs over three total innings — which led manager Torey Lovullo to drop him from the rotation earlier this week. The left-hander was much sharper out of the bullpen, walking one, giving up four hits and striking out five.

MAKING MOVES

The Padres optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to Triple-A El Paso and called up RHP Nabil Crismatt.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Diamondbacks placed OF Kole Calhoun (strained left hamstring) on the injured list for the third time this season. He dealt with a knee injury during spring training and later had problems with his hamstring. ... Arizona also placed Widener on the injured list and called up RHP Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.42 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44) on Friday in the second of a four-game series.

