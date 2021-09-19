Darren Clarke wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Sioux Falls

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, shot a 66.