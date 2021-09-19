Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers D dominates Saints 26-7

For the second straight week, the Panthers' defense set the tone by pitching a shutout in the first half. Carolina has outscored its two opponents 33-0 in the opening half.

The Panthers used rollouts and bootlegs to free up Darnold and the fourth-year quarterback responded well. On the game's first score Darnold rolled out on a bootleg and found an open Zylstra for a 20-yard TD pass. He completed several other passes on the run, including a strike to tight end Dan Arnold to set up another score.

Darnold was solid, but not perfect.

The Panthers were in complete control until late in the third quarter when Darnold nearly allowed the Saints back in the game. He attempted a shovel pass that defensive end Malcolm Roach intercepted and returned to the Carolina 18. Winston cashed in five plays later with an 8-yard touchdown run to cut Carolina's lead to 17-7.

But the Panthers regained their composure and put the Saints away after McCaffrey returned to the game following missing two series with leg cramping. He scored on an 11-yard run.

INJURIES:

Saints: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) and nickel back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) were declared out before the game.

Panthers: Left guard Pat Elflein left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. He was replaced by Dennis Daley.

UP NEXT

Saints: at New England next Sunday.

Panthers: at Houston on Thursday night.

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox and outside linebacker Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore scores against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Caption Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is tackled by New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes under pressure form New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman