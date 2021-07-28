Danticat, Groff among contributors to book 'Small Odysseys'

Algonquin Books is teaming with Symphony Space on "Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories," which features previously unreleased work by Cunningham, Danticat and Machado, along with Lauren Groff, Dave Eggers, Elizabeth Strout, Lisa Ko and others. Neil Gaiman is writing a foreword for “Small Odysseys,” which comes out March 22, 2022.

“We cannot wait to get these gorgeous stories out into the world,” Algonquin publisher Betsy Gleick said in a statement Wednesday. “The mix of incredibly talented authors and subjects feels perfect for this moment and will stand the test of time."