Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

In Other News
1
Russell Hamler, thought to be the last of WWII Merrill's Marauders...
2
Jacques Delors, architect of the modern EU and ‘Mr. Europe,’ dies aged...
3
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days...
4
Wolfgang Schaeuble, German elder statesman and finance minister during...
5
Bill Granger, chef who brought Aussie-style breakfast to world...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top