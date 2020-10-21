Danish sub killer denies he had help in prison break attempt

During a custody hearing at Glostrup City Court, Madsen answered “yes” when a judge asks if he confessed to the new charges. Prosecutors alleged that one or more other people helped Mardsen leave the prison, although defense lawyer Anders Larsen said Mardsen denies that anyone else was involved.

Police said after Madsen was apprehended that he used an object that resembled a firearm and an imitation explosives belt when trying to escape.

Under Danish law, Madsen cannot get additional prison time for the escape attempt. But the terms of his incarceration can become stricter; for example, he could be cut off from contacts with other inmates and have his visits to a workshop and prison library reduced.

Madsen has denied murdering Wall, and claims she died accidentally inside the submarine, but Madsen has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea. He lost an appeal in 2018

Life sentences in Denmark usually mean 16 years in prison, but convicts are reassessed to determine whether they would pose a danger to society if released and can be kept longer.

