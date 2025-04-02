Danish prime minister heads to Greenland as Trump seeks control of the Arctic territory

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is traveling to Greenland for a visit aimed at building the trust of Greenlandic officials as the Trump administration is seeking control of the Arctic territory
A boat rides through a frozen sea inlet outside of Nuuk, Greenland, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Nation & World
Updated April 2, 2025
NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is traveling to Greenland on Wednesday for a three-day trip aimed at building trust and cooperation with Greenlandic officials at a time when the Trump administration is seeking control of the vast Arctic territory.

Frederiksen announced plans for her visit after U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited a U.S. air base in Greenland last week and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the territory.

Greenland is a mineral-rich, strategically critical island that is becoming more accessible because of climate change. Trump has said that the landmass is critical to U.S. security. It's geographically part of North America, but is a semiautonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark.

Frederiksen is due to meet the incoming Greenlandic leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, after an election last month that produced a new government. She is also to meet with the future Naalakkersuisut, the Cabinet, in a visit due to last through Friday.

“It has my deepest respect how the Greenlandic people and the Greenlandic politicians handle the great pressure that is on Greenland," she said in government statement announcing the visit.

On the agenda are talks with Nielsen about cooperation between Greenland and Denmark.

Nielsen has said in recent days that he welcomes the visit, and that Greenland would resist any U.S. attempt to annex the territory.

“We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken. President Trump says the United States is ‘getting Greenland.’ Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don’t belong to anyone else. We decide our own future,” he wrote Sunday on Facebook.

“We must not act out of fear. We must respond with peace, dignity and unity. And it is through these values that we must clearly, clearly and calmly show the American president that Greenland is ours.”

For years, the people of Greenland, with a population of about 57,000, have been working toward eventual independence from Denmark.

The Trump administration's threats to take control of the island one way or the other, possibly even with military force, have angered many in Greenland and Denmark. The incoming government wants to take a slower approach on the question of eventual independence.

The political group in Greenland most sympathetic to the U.S. president, the Naleraq party that advocates a swift path toward independence, was excluded from coalition talks to form the next government.

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, associate professor at the Danish Defense Academy, said last week that the Trump administration’s aspirations for Greenland could backfire and push the more mild parties closer to Denmark.

He said that “Trump has scared most Greenlanders away from this idea about a close relationship to the United States because they don’t trust him.”

Netherland's Prime Minister Dick Schoof, right, and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrive for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance tour the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Election official Bea Moelgaard Lennert opens the polling place in Godthaabshallen, where voting takes place in connection with the elections for the Greenlandic municipal councils, village councils, and parish representations in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

Vice President JD Vance, left, and second lady Usha Vance, board Air Force Two as they depart after touring Pituffik Space Base, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Vice President JD Vance, left, and second lady Usha Vance pose during a tour of Pituffik Space Base, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Atmosphere in front of Godthaabshallen, where voting takes place in connection with the elections for the Greenlandic municipal councils, village councils, and parish representations in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Army Officers' School at Frederiksberg Castle in Copenhagen, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen makes a comment on US President's cancellation of his scheduled State Visit, in front of the State Department in Copenhagen, Aug. 21, 2019. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

The motorcade of Vice President JD Vance travels through Pituffik Space Base during a tour, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

