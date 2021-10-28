Danish court increases prison for brothers in murder case

The Eastern High Court ruled that Mads and Magnus Moeller, aged 23 and 26, were guilty of murder but it also found insufficient evidence of a racist motive in the killing, saying it was a personal relationship gone wrong. Witnesses and defense lawyers ruled out racism, and the defendants denied it.

The body of Phillip Mbuji Johansen, who had Danish and Tanzanian roots, was found in a forest on the Baltic Sea sland of Bornholm on June 23, 2020. He had spent the evening drinking beer and vodka there with the brothers, whom he knew.