Dangerous winds, wildfire conditions returning to New Mexico

Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Dangerous gusts and sustained winds are picking up again in the Southwest, hampering efforts to battle a wildfire in northeast New Mexico that has burned an area twice as large as the city of Philadelphia

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — After a few days of calm allowed some families who had fled wildfires raging in northeast New Mexico to return to their homes, dangerous winds picked up again Sunday, threatening to spread burning embers that could ignite new fires and complicate work for firefighters.

More than 1,500 firefighters were on the fire lines at the biggest blaze east and northeast of Santa Fe, which grew another 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) overnight to an area more than twice as large as the city of Philadelphia.

The area's largest rural town — Las Vegas, New Mexico, population 13,000 — appeared safe for now thanks to fire lines dug by bulldozers and other priority preparations over the past week.

But authorities appealed to residents on the outskirts who've already been ordered to evacuate to delay no longer.

“If things start picking up today as they are expected to do,” fire spokesman Todd Abel warned Sunday, and “you are trying to leave the area and we are trying to go in, that obviously causes a lot of problems, congestion, confusion."

A red-flag warning was in effect, kicking off what fire officials predicted would be another “historic, multi-day wind event that could result in extreme fire behavior.”

A few helicopters were able to gather new information from the air on the spread of the flames early Sunday "but they won’t be up there very long because of the winds out there,” Abel said.

“The wind is incredible. It is precedent setting, the amount of wind we are going to have and the duration we are going to have it," he said a briefing Sunday in Las Vegas.

"They are predicting the wind to blow all day today, through the night, all day tomorrow so that is a long time for our fire," he said.

Thousands of residents have evacuated due to flames that have charred large swaths of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in northeastern New Mexico — a total of 275 square miles (712 square kilometers).

The swirling winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) made it difficult to predict where the flames would go later Sunday and into Monday.

Ryan Berlin, fire information officer, said Sunday afternoon the city of Las Vegas itself is “very safe at this point.”

“We even started to repopulate a section of town already," he said. “Our concern right now is on the southwest portion of the fire which the wind is helping us out, sort of, because it’s blowing the flames back into the fire."

But Wendy Mason with the New Mexico Forestry Division warned that “by no means” is anyone “out of potential danger.”

“Just because the winds are coming from one direction doesn’t mean they can’t change direction so it’s better to be prepared and have residents ready to go,” she said.

“Any new fire that starts has a good potential of becoming extremely active and any ongoing fires we’ll also see extreme activity because of this historic combination of fire weather that we’re seeing right now,” she added.

Abel said the good news was that additional fire crews continue to arrive from around the West.

For many California firefighters backing up local units, the winds in New Mexico are puzzling. Unlike the sustained Santa Ana winds in southern California, the air around the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fires in New Mexico have swirled around and been redirected in complex and changing interactions with the mountains.

“We’ll see what happens,” said fire battalion chief Ryan Lewis, of Ontario, California, on a rare break with his firefighters at a local hotel that’s serving hot meals to fire workers and evacuees.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported at this point, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

Local officials on Saturday allowed residents of several areas on the northwestern outskirts of Las Vegas to return to their homes.

Shops and restaurants in the town had reopened Saturday and the historic center was no longer just populated by firefighters. Still, there was a widely felt sense of anxiety, loss, and wariness of what lay ahead.

“It’s literally like living under a dark cloud," said Liz Birmingham, whose daughter had persistent headaches from the smoke. "It’s unnerving.”

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles.

Wildland firefighters from several agencies throughout the country wait along state road 283 to be sent into the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Wildland firefighters from several agencies throughout the country wait along state road 283 to be sent into the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A new plume of smoke is rising from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

A new plume of smoke is rising from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires burning just west of Las Vegas, N.M., Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Gabriella Duran, far right, and local volunteers at the Mora Head Start building, help sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Gabriella Duran, far right, and local volunteers at the Mora Head Start building, help sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Twisted metal roofing and ashes remain of the Pendaries Village & Golf Resort restaurant and clubhouse in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Gabriella Duran helps at the Mora Head Start building sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Gabriella Duran helps at the Mora Head Start building sort through food donated to families choosing to remain in Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Wind kicks up dust at the fairgrounds as firefighters meet and confer about the wildfire raging on the other side of the hill behind them just outside of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Winds and wildfires have waned in the area allowing some residents to return to their homes, but fire officials are concerned about an uptick in winds forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Wind kicks up dust at the fairgrounds as firefighters meet and confer about the wildfire raging on the other side of the hill behind them just outside of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Winds and wildfires have waned in the area allowing some residents to return to their homes, but fire officials are concerned about an uptick in winds forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Burned underbrush can be seen across the road from United World College of the American West, a boarding school evacuated due to wildfires as seen outside Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school, most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Burned underbrush can be seen across the road from United World College of the American West, a boarding school evacuated due to wildfires as seen outside Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school, most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Blackened tombstones and statues stand at the Rociada Cemetery after fire tore through the area in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Blackened tombstones and statues stand at the Rociada Cemetery after fire tore through the area in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

The United World College of the American West sits empty of students but unharmed, while trees can be seen behind it scorched from Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

The United World College of the American West sits empty of students but unharmed, while trees can be seen behind it scorched from Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. School officials were able to visit the grounds earlier this week after winds and fires waned. Students at the boarding school most of whom are from overseas, have been moved to a summer camp outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Johnny Trujillo, 53, talks about battling the blaze that destroyed both his sister's home and his truck in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Johnny Trujillo, 53, talks about battling the blaze that destroyed both his sister's home and his truck in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Many residents have resisted the evacuation orders opting to stay and protect their homes to face nature's fury. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7 and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

A flare up near Cleveland, just down 519 from Mora, N.M. darkens the sky on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

A flare up near Cleveland, just down 519 from Mora, N.M. darkens the sky on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Firehoses lay on the ground in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Firehoses lay on the ground in the evacuation area near Mora, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, where firefighters have been battling the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire for weeks. Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday, May 7, and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Wildfire evacuee Domingo Martinez gets a haircut from Jessica Aragón outside an emergency shelter in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Martinez left his home in a wooded rural area northwest of Las Vegas and stayed in a safer neighborhood with his son. The people lined up behind him are meeting with federal officials for help with assistance claims. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Wildfire evacuee Domingo Martinez gets a haircut from Jessica Aragón outside an emergency shelter in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Martinez left his home in a wooded rural area northwest of Las Vegas and stayed in a safer neighborhood with his son. The people lined up behind him are meeting with federal officials for help with assistance claims. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Wildfire evacuees Paul T. Vigil, center left, and Domingo Martinez, both of Manuelitas, N.M., greet each other at a shelter and supply depot at a middle school in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Vigil has slept at the shelter for the past 15 days and helped volunteers loading and unloading supplies. Martinez is staying with his son and came to the shelter for a haircut. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Wildfire evacuees Paul T. Vigil, center left, and Domingo Martinez, both of Manuelitas, N.M., greet each other at a shelter and supply depot at a middle school in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Vigil has slept at the shelter for the past 15 days and helped volunteers loading and unloading supplies. Martinez is staying with his son and came to the shelter for a haircut. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Liz Birmingham, 66, trains her dog Ciel at a class outside the Carnegie Library in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She said living in the city unnerving, as smoke and fire fluctuate with the winds, and some neighborhoods have been under evacuation advisories. The blue sky on the left is typical of New Mexico, while the haze on the right is from smoke from wildfires that have raged for over two weeks. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Liz Birmingham, 66, trains her dog Ciel at a class outside the Carnegie Library in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She said living in the city unnerving, as smoke and fire fluctuate with the winds, and some neighborhoods have been under evacuation advisories. The blue sky on the left is typical of New Mexico, while the haze on the right is from smoke from wildfires that have raged for over two weeks. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns south of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns south of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns south of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns south of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burns in the hills outside of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burns in the hills outside of Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

