Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that the tanks were not Danish but are “bought in collaboration with the Netherlands.”

Denmark currently has Leopard 2 A7 tanks which are a “different and newer model than the one we are donating now,” Lund Poulsen added.

In a separate statement, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that “having the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tank at its disposal will give Ukraine superiority on the battlefield, due to the tank’s major fire power, high level of protection and speed.

“Over the last few weeks, the Ukrainian armed forces have already demonstrated that they are able to master the skills needed to operate the tank in a short amount of time,” she added.

On Twitter, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba wrote that “We are deeply grateful for this contribution.”