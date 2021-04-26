Danes charge priest suspected of killing wife, body missing

Gotthard's arrest three weeks after her disappearance made news in the country of nearly 6 million where a majority belongs to the state Lutheran church, although there are few churchgoers.

He was detained after investigators found hydrochloric acid and caustic soda in the couple’s home and discovered that internet searches for words like “sea depth,” “oil barrels,” “suicide,” “disappeared” and “cleaning” had been made on the couple’s computer.

In a Nov. 6 surveillance video from a recycling station Gotthard was seen moving a large barrel on a hand truck. That was 11 days after his wife disappeared and 10 days before his arrest.

Investigators also have sought information from witnesses who have may have seen the family’s two cars and a trailer, and have carried out extensive searches with specially trained dogs in, among other places, a forest and a lake.

The priest, who denies any wrongdoing, is being held in pretrial custody and faces a trial starting Oct. 25.