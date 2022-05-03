Danault scores late, Kings beat Oilers 5-4 in series opener

NOTES: Defenseman Darnell Nurse returned to the Oilers’ lineup after missing four games with a knee injury. ... The Kings were playing without Viktor Arvidsson, who left practice early on Saturday. The winger had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games this season. … Monday marked the first playoff game between the Oilers and Kings since 1992, when Edmonton bested Los Angeles in a six-game series in the division semifinals.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' Matt Roy (3) checks Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' Matt Roy (3) checks Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) skates by as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) skates by as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Credit: Jason Franson
Credit: Jason Franson