Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

The U.S. sub's underwater collision in the South China Sea was unusual, and the Navy said it is under investigation. About 11 crew members sustained injuries that the Navy said ranged from moderate to minor, including scrapes and bruises.

The Connecticut, based at Bremerton, Washington, is one of three Seawolf-class attack submarines in the Navy fleet. Those subs were designed during the Cold War, with the navy of the former Soviet Union in mind, to improve the U.S.'s ability to attack submarines and surface ships. Each is operated with a crew of about 140.

Zhao, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the accident exposed the "serious threat and significant risk to regional peace and stability" posed by U.S. naval operations in the South China Sea aimed at challenging China's claim to virtually the entire strategic waterway. He also accused the United States of delaying the release of information about the collision, and he reiterated China's objections to a deal announced last month to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines in what Beijing sees as part of a campaign to counter its rising military and economic power in Asia.

“The U.S. side should abandon its old cold war and zero-sum thinking and narrow geopolitical concepts and stop this wrong approach that undermines the peaceful and stable development of the region,” Zhao said.