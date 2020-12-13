Dalton returns to Cincy, leads Cowboys over Bengals 30-7

On the first Cincinnati drive, running back Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a Dallas field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when running back Trayveon Williams’ fumble was recovered by linebacker Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.

On Cincinnati's third drive, receiver Alex Erickson lost the handle after a hand-off. The recovery by Jaylon Smith set up a 53-yard Dallas drive capped by the Dalton-to-Cooper TD pass.

Cincinnati got within 10 at the end of the first half when Brandon Allen threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green, but that was it.

Greg Zuerlein added two second-half field goals for Dallas.

ANDY COME HOME

Dalton was the face of the franchise, led Cincinnati to the playoffs from 2011-15, and holds most of the team's passing records. He was released a week after the Bengals snagged Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, with the top pick in the NFL draft last spring.

Dalton signed with the Cowboys as a backup, and stepped in when Dak Prescott went down. He missed time with a concussion and COVID-19, but improved to 2-4 as the starter with the win over his former team.

INJURIES

Cowboys: CB Saivion Smith left with a hand injury in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Bengals: Allen injured his right leg late in the game and didn't return. Ryan Finley replaced him on the last drive.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host the 49ers next Sunday.

The Bengals get a Monday night home game against the Steelers on Dec. 21.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates a fumble recover y the defense against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes a catch for a touchdown over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Saivon Smith (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster