Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

Police did not immediately respond to an email asking if the person who implicated Riser in the killings has been charged.

Riser joined the department in 2008 and was working as a patrol officer before his arrest. Garcia acknowledged that Riser had been patrolling Dallas while under investigation for murder and said the department is reviewing his arrests.

Riser has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, police said.

“We’re going to expedite our process so this individual is no longer with the department," Garcia said.

“We will not allow anyone to tarnish this badge," the chief said, noting that the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Riser had not been booked into the jail as of early Thursday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office said her office didn’t have information on the case.

Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle in Dallas and Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.