Dallas Morning News staff votes to unionize newsroom

The vote comes at a challenging time for the Morning News and newspapers broadly. The economic hardship of the coronavirus pandemic has been a blow to the industry, which was already struggling to adjust to the decline of print advertising revenue.

A. H. Belo reported a 25% drop in second-quarter revenue this year and temporarily cut the pay of some employees, according to the Morning News. The paper's editor announced his resignation in September.

The vote at the 135-year-old Texas newspaper is part of a national trend and an inroad for newsroom unionization efforts in a state that's traditionally been resistant to labor organizing.

This week, journalists of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram also announced a union drive. Similar efforts have been successful in recent years at major newspapers including, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and The Arizona Republic, as well as smaller publications.