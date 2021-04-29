Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025

The companies said Thursday their fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, is carrying out preparatory work at a facility in Esslingen, Germany and that a decision on a location for large-scale series production will be announced in 2022. Daimler Truck and Volvo said they plan to start with customer tests of fuel-cell trucks in about three years and to launch large-scale production by the end of the decade.

The companies called on European policymakers to add incentives including taxing carbon and emissions trading to make up for the fact that climate neutral trucks would be more expensive. They backed calls for 300 high-performance hydrogen refuelling stations for heavy-duty vehicles by 2025 and 1,000 stations by 2030.