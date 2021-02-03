Daimler to spin off trucks, change name to Mercedes-Benz

One reason for the spinoff is that the auto business and the truck business are pursuing different technologies as they seek to reduce vehicle emissions. The luxury car business is bringing out new battery-powered models, while the truck business is investing in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Company officials said that despite the spinoff the two companies would still be open to cooperating on new technology.

The market listing is subject to a decision by an extraordinary shareholder meeting of Daimler shareholders to take place in the third quarter of 2021.

Daimler Board Chair Manfred Bischoff said the move should appeal to investors: “With their different return profiles and capital needs, the rationale for two independent entities is evident,” he said in a statement. “We are convinced that the capital markets will appreciate the opportunity to invest in more clearly focused, pure-play businesses.”

Daimler shares rose on the announcement and closed up 8.9% at 64.56 euros.