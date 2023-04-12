Dad says university failed to treat NFL veteran who shot 6

The NFL journeyman also sustained "head trauma" during his six years as a professional cornerback, according to the complaint. During a three-game span with the Raiders in 2012, Adams had two concussions.

The local coroner has said the family told investigators that Adams complained of excruciating injury-related pain, had issues with his memory and struggled to sleep. His sister told USA Today after the killings that the family had noticed concerning signs of rapidly deteriorating mental health like an escalating temper and lack of personal hygiene.

Because he didn't retire by 2014, he would not have been eligible for testing included in a broad settlement between the league and former players over long-lasting concussion-related injuries.

An agent has previously told The Associated Press that the Adams did not participate in other physical and mental health programs available for ex-players.