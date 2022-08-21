Dad of injured Utah Little Leaguer hopeful of full recovery

The Snow Canyon team, the first ever from Utah to make the Little League World Series, was eliminated from the tournament on Sunday with a 10-2 loss to the team from Iowa.

Oliverson said the traumatic week “most definitely played a part” in the two losses.

“I feel bad that this incident with East had to happen and it kind of put a damper on their week,” Oliverson said. “It was the first time Utah's ever been here, done that. It's a big deal, especially in Utah.”

The Oliverson family has kept Easton's condition continuously updated on social media with photos of the boy — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts — posing for pictures with his family and friends. He watched the team's first Little League World Series game from his hospital bed dressed in his team gear. Easton can communicate with his parents and a video attached to a recent post also showed him drinking and feeding himself.

“We want to show that modern-day miracles can still happen,” Jace Oliverson told the AP. “Our message the whole time is to remind people that we have a loving, Heavenly Father and a savior who wants us to be happy. If we just go to them in prayer, anything is possible, and we're seeing that with Easton."

The family has set up a Venmo account for the kid nicknamed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses.

Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, representing the Mountain Region, FaceTimed with Easton on Friday.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Oliverson wore team identification badges for himself and Easton as Snow Canyon walked into Historic Bowman Field for the MLB Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

Oliverson held hands with his 10-year-old-son Brogan, who took big brother's roster spot in the Little League World Series. Brogan wrote “Go Tank” on his cleats during games.

“We just want to relax and have some fun,” Jace Oliverson said before the MLB game. “It's been a crazy week.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson (6) shakes hands with Nolensville, Tenn., manager Randy Huth at the end of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson (6) shakes hands with Nolensville, Tenn., manager Randy Huth at the end of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson has writing on his shoes in support of his brother Easton, who was injured when he fell out of his bunk, following a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., in which Brogan took his brother's place on the team at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson has writing on his shoes in support of his brother Easton, who was injured when he fell out of his bunk, following a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., in which Brogan took his brother's place on the team at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson (6) waits with teammates for the post-game handshake line following a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. Brogan was taking the place of his brother Easton on the team after Easton was injured when he fell out of his bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson (6) waits with teammates for the post-game handshake line following a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. Brogan was taking the place of his brother Easton on the team after Easton was injured when he fell out of his bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson pinch-hits during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. Brogan was taking his brother Easton's place on the team after Easton was injured when he fell out of his bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar Combined Shape Caption Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson pinch-hits during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Tennessee won 11-2. Brogan was taking his brother Easton's place on the team after Easton was injured when he fell out of his bunk. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar