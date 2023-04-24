X

DA to decide on Georgia election probe charges in summer

By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia said Monday she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and urged "heightened security."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a letter to county Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the decisions in the term of court that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1. She said she was providing this information so Labat would have time to prepare for adequate security around the courthouse.

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction,” Willis wrote in the letter, adding that some may involve “acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community.”

As leaders, they need to be prepared, she wrote, adding that her team would be in touch to talk about arrangements.

Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

She opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested the state's top elections official could help “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state.

