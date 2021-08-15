D-backs' Gilbert has no-hitter through 6 in first MLB start

Gilbert is trying to throw MLB's eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

The 27-year-old left-hander has thrown 73 pitches, striking out three and walking two. He's given up a few hard hit balls, including a line drive from Eric Hosmer straight up the middle that Gilbert was able to snag for the final out of the fifth.