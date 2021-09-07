Czechs pledge 530,000 euros to Lithuania for Belarus border

The move comes after Lithuania asked fellow EU countries and the bloc's border agency Frontex for assistance.

In August, the EU Commission pledged 12 million euros to Lithuania, and neighboring Estonia while Ukraine has sent hundreds of kilometers of barbed wire to the country.

Denmark has offered to sell 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) of barbed wire “to strengthen the Lithuanian border efforts along the Belarus border,” Danish Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told the Danish Parliament. Denmark also offered housing containers, immigration experts and sanitation equipment to the Baltic country.

Lithuania, a nation of less than 3 million people, has no physical barriers on its 679-kilometer (420-mile) long border with Belarus. More than 4,100 migrants, most of them from Iraq, have crossed this year from Belarus into Lithuania. Thousands have been turned away at the border after Lithuania decided to actively prevent new entries in August. Some of them already returned to Iraq after receiving payments for the journey from the government.

