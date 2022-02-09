Czechs ditch COVID-19 pass rules, ease limits on crowds

The government had previously decided to end mandatory coronavirus testing at schools and companies.

The Czech Republic hit a record 57,195 daily new cases on Feb 1 amid a surge caused by the highly transmittable omicron variant. It dropped to 37,627 on Tuesday, still the seventh-highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven-day infection rate dropped to 1,962 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday from to 2,483 a week ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization has increased by 2,000 since Jan 22, reaching 3,553. But only slightly more than 200 people have been in intensive care units, a stable number for more than two weeks.

The European Union nation of 10.5 million has over 6.8 million people fully vaccinated and almost 3.9 million who have received a booster shot. Overall, the Czech Republic has registered 37,612 virus-related deaths.

