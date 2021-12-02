Czech travel writer Miroslav Zikmund dies at 102

The pair's second trip, made in two light Tatra 805 trucks, began in 1959. After visiting Turkey and the Middle East, they went east to Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Sumatra, New Guinea, Japan and the Soviet Union on the way back.

Thousands gave them a heroes' welcome at Prague’s Old Town Square when they returned home after more than five years.

Zikmund and Hanzelka wrote dozens of books about their travels that sold millions of copies worldwide and were translated into a dozen languages. Zikmund also participated in making more 100 travel movies.

After the 1968 Soviet-led Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia that crushed a period of liberal reforms known as the Prague Spring, the pair fell from grace for their critical report about the situation in the Soviet Union and opposition to the occupation.

They subsequently suffered political persecution from the hardline communist regime. They were not allowed to travel and their books were banned.

After the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution, Zikmund resumed traveling alone. Hanzelka died in 2003 at age 82.

Zikmund was awarded Czech state honors by presidents Vaclav Havel and Milos Zeman.