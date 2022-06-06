Czech, Smith lead Texas past Arizona, into WCWS semifinals

Texas had to win a regional at No. 13 Washington and a super regional at No. 4 Arkansas to qualify. Now, the Longhorns are four victories from a national title.

With Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the semifinals, it's the first time three Big 12 teams have reached the semifinals and the first time since the Southeastern Conference in 2015 that any conference has had three of the final four teams.

Texas' Courtney Day hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third to open the scoring.

Carlie Scupin's hard single down the right field line in the fourth knocked in Allie Skaggs and Amber Toven to give Arizona a 2-1 lead. Shortly after that, Czech replaced Dolcini with two runners on and struck out both batters she faced to escape.

Texas took the lead for good in its half of the fourth. Shortly after Devyn Netz replaced starter Hanah Bowen, Smith's three-run blast gave Texas a 4-2 lead. It was just her second home run of the season.

Bowen (14-12) took the loss for Arizona.

Texas' Janae Jefferson, right, gestures "safe" after sliding into second base before Arizona infielder Sophia Carroll could make a tag during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini (27) pitches in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Arizona on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas' Courtney Day high fives head coach Mike White following a home run during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Arizona on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Texas' Janae Jefferson (2) makes the catch at first ahead of Arizona's Sophia Carroll (00) for an out in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)