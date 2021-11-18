Czech Republic targets unvaccinated with new restrictions

“The situation is serious and we again urge everyone to get vaccinated,” Babis said.

A negative test will be enough for visitors to hospitals and nursing homes.

Additionally, the government is imposing mandatory testing for non-vaccinated employees of all firms and companies once a week. Those who are over 60 and have been vaccinated will also have to be tested.

At the same time, the testing at elementary and high schools that was supposed to end on Nov 29 will continue.

The announcement came after the Czech daily tally soared to 22,511 new cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000 and nearly 8,000 more than just a week earlier. The country’s infection rate has risen to 819 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, up from 558 a week earlier.

The Czech Republic has a vaccination rate below the average of the European Union’s 27 nations.

