Czech president Milos Zeman vows to block same-sex marriages

The Czech president is known for derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community.

A majority of all lawmakers in the lower house can override the presidential veto. The Czech presidency is a largely ceremonial post.

Parliament already started to debate similar legislation in 2018 but didn't take a vote on it before last year's general election and it had to be submitted again.

Same-sex marriage is now legal in some 30 countries worldwide, including most of Western Europe.

In the Czech Republic, Parliament approved in 2006 a law allowing same-sex partners to live in an officially registered partnership and have rights to inheritance and health care similar to those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples.

Such arrangements offer some of the protections of marriage, but many LGBTQ activists consider them a demeaning second-tier status.