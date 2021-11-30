Czech politicians put aside difference to back booster plan

A number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care surpassed 1,000 on Monday for the first time since April 14, with the overall number of hospitalized at 6,394 on Monday. About 30% of them have received two shots of a vaccine, while authorities hope the booster shot makes a difference.

The initiative has called on their colleagues from outpatient clinics to help speed up the vaccination effort while new vaccination centers are opening across the country to meet recent rising demand.

Near 6.4 million people have been fully vaccinated in the Czech Republic. More than 826,000 received a booster shot. Overall, almost 2.2 million tested positive for the coronavirus in the nation of 10.7 million, with 33,069 deaths.

Fiala was sworn in on Sunday to lead a 18-member government of five parties that won a majority in October’s parliamentary election.

Babis, the populist billionaire, formally resigned after his centrist ANO (YES) movement lost the election, but he remains in power until the entire new government is appointed. That is not expected to happen before the middle of December.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic