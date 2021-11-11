Czech PM, government formally resign after election defeat

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating Babis, a populist billionaire, and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

Zeman has already asked Petr Fiala, the candidate of the winning coalition, to form a new government. The five parties of the coalition signed a deal this week to rule together.

It’s not immediately clear when the president, who is currently hospitalized, will swear in the new prime minister and his government.

Zeman's condition has recently improved and he no longer requires intensive care, Prague's military hospital saiys.